'Keeping students safe': MDHHS, MDE release letter urging superintendents to take measures against COVID-19

Health leaders are encouraging school officials to implement COVID-19 protocols, including regular testing, universal indoor masking and vaccinations.

MICHIGAN, USA — With many schools returning to class after winter break next week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Michigan Department of Education (MDE) are urging superintendents to take measures against the spread of COVID-19.

It was announced Thursday that the MDHHS and MDE sent a letter to superintendents across the state in anticipation of classes resuming. State officials say working to prevent the spread of the virus, particularly amid the omicron variant, can help maintain in-person learning and keep students and staff safe.

The letter encourages vaccination and receiving booster shots when available. Indoor masking is also being recommended.

“Our priority has remained keeping students safe,” said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel in a release. “Children ages 5 and older now can get vaccinated. In addition to vaccination, we strongly recommend universal masking for students, teachers and staff. We have the tools to keep Michiganders safe, and we must continue to use them.”

The MDHHS says regular testing in school settings can also help quell the spread of the virus. Pre-K-12 schools are now eligible to receive rapid antigen tests to incorporate into their COVID-19 plans through the MI Safe Schools Testing Program. The MI Backpack Home Test Program also provides home tests for students, school staff and their families.

This letter follows new CDC guidance that lowers the required isolation time for people who are COVID-positive but asymptomatic. The guidance has drawn criticism from health experts.

In Michigan, a new record of COVID-19 cases was reported this week, with a new high of 13,000 cases reported in a single day.

To find a vaccine clinic near you, click here. To learn more about COVID-19 in Michigan, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.