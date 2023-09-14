Michigan Dept. of Health recommends you get new COVID vaccine this fall

Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get the shot to protect themselves from newer COVID variants this fall and winter season.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is encouraging Michiganders to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine, which will be available next week.

The vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months or older. This updated vaccine has been formulated to protect against the newer variants currently spreading in Michigan, and can be gotten along with RSV and flu vaccines.

MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Natasha Bagdasarian is urging people to get the vaccine ahead of this winter.

"Updated COVID-19 vaccines are going to be the way we protect ourselves and our loved ones each fall and winter virus season,” Bagdasarian said. “It is important to make sure our families are up-to-date on all routine vaccines to prevent the spread of severe illness and disease. Now is a great time to check with your health care provider to make sure you are up-to-date on all your vaccines.”

The updated vaccine is recommended for the following groups, according to the MDHHS:

Individuals 5 years of age and older regardless of previous vaccination who are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated 2023-2024 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after receipt of the last COVID-19 vaccine dose.

who are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated 2023-2024 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after receipt of the last COVID-19 vaccine dose. Individuals 6 months through 4 years of age should complete a multi-dose initial series (2 doses of Moderna or 3 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine) with at least one dose of the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who have completed their initial series with vaccines released prior to this season are eligible for an updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after receipt of the last COVID-19 vaccine dose.

should complete a multi-dose initial series (2 doses of Moderna or 3 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine) with at least one dose of the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who have completed their initial series with vaccines released prior to this season are eligible for an updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after receipt of the last COVID-19 vaccine dose. People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised should complete a three-dose initial series with at least one dose of the updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine and may receive one or more additional 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine doses (additional details will be provided in CDC’s Interim Clinical Considerations).

Most Michiganders with health insurance can receive the vaccine for free. Those who cannot get the vaccine for free can reach out to a pharmacy participating in the Bridge Access Program.

