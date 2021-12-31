MDHHS to follow new CDC recommendations

These new recommendations are specific to the general public and do not change the current guidance for congregate settings, early childcare or K-12 settings.

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday it will be updating its quarantine guidance to line up with recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monday, the CDC cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch COVID-19 from 10 to five days. It also shortened quarantine time for close contacts.

“These most recent updates to the quarantine and isolation guidelines are a reflection on our progress as we learn more about COVID – but we are not in the clear as variants like omicron continue to create new challenges in the fight to end this pandemic,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.

“Continue to wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth, test and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already.”

According to the CDC, these new recommendations are specific to the general public and do not change the current guidance for congregate settings, early childcare or K-12 settings.

