MDHHS updates guidance quarantine period based on new CDC findings

MDHHS is updating guidance to allow modifications to the quarantine period for Michigan residents in specific situations.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has updated guidance on COVID-19 quarantine periods based on recent findings released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC has shortened the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone positive with COVID-19. The existing 14-day recommendation was based on earlier data that estimated the COVID-19 incubation period, but the CDC said earlier this week scientists have further studied the incubation period for the virus.

Data from that assessment indicates that 99% of all infections will develop within 10 days of exposure. While a 14-day quarantine period is still standard, under certain conditions the CDC has presented an option for reducing the quarantine period for exposed individuals to 10 days after exposure.

Based on the evaluation of the CDC information, MDHHS is updating guidance to allow modifications to the quarantine period for Michigan residents in specific situations. While the standard 14-day quarantine period remains, it can be reduced to 10 days if the following two conditions exist:

The individual does not develop any symptoms or clinical evidence of COVID-19 infection during daily symptom monitoring for the 10 days after the last exposure. Daily symptom monitoring continues through day 14 after the last exposure.

“We are basing this recommendation on scientific data from CDC and offering the opportunity to reduce the quarantine period to 10 days in certain circumstances,” MDHHS chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a press release Friday. “Public health officials can still require the 14-day period as this option most greatly mitigates the possibility of transmission. We strongly urge the continued use of masks, social distancing and hand washing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Officials urge the public to continue to be vigilant with practices that lessen the spread of the virus, including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and washing hands frequently.

The CDC also recommends the best way to protect yourself and others, especially during the holiday season, is to postpone travel and stay home. If you do decide to travel the agency recommends that travelers consider getting tested one to three days before travel. And then again, three to five days after travel. This should also be combined with reducing non-essential activities outside of the home for a full seven days after travel based off of updated quarantine guidance.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.