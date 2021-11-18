MDHHS updates social gathering guidance ahead of Thanksgiving

The guidance comes as recent data from the CDC shows Michigan leading the nation in both the spread of COVID-19 and the number of new cases.

LANSING, Mich — Thanksgiving is just days away and holiday travel is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA. But along with a rise in travel, there has also been a rise in COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

That’s why the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has released new social gathering guidelines.

“Socializing with family or friends may feel safe, but it is risky – especially with COVID everywhere in Michigan today,” the guidance says. “It’s best to only get together outside. If you must gather indoors, you may only see one other household at a time.”

To reduce the risk surrounding social gatherings and COVID-19, the MDHHS provided the following guidelines:

Pick only one other household to see over the next three weeks. Even better, form a consistent social pod.

Choose a household that is also being careful. If anyone in either group feels sick, postpone the gathering.

Limit duration indoors. The longer the visit, the greater the risk.

Wear a mask and only take it off when you eat or drink, then put it back on.

Stay six feet apart.

Keep voices down and avoid shouting or cheering.

Do not share utensils.

The department also recommends people to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after a gathering. If anyone in the group feels sick, all are recommended to get tested.

The guidance comes as recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Michigan leading the nation in both the spread of COVID-19 and the number of new cases.

Nationwide, the country's 7-day case rate per 100,000 people stands at around 176 cases, and the 7-day positivity rate is nearly 7%. However, Michigan is reporting 503 new cases per 100,000, and a 7-day positivity rate between 10 to 14.9%, according to the CDC.

Locally, hospital systems in West Michigan are seeing an increase in both COVID cases and other illnesses. Paired with a staffing shortage, many West Michigan health care providers say their hospitals are “overwhelmed” and “at a tipping point.”

The Region 6 Healthcare Coalition, which includes health care networks in 13 West Michigan counties, issued a letter to community members Wednesday asking for the community's help in mitigating the spread of the virus.

“We know that together we can get through this safely, but we need your help,” the coalition said. “Thank you for your support and patience as we navigate through these challenges.”

Related video: Governor's Office speaks on state of COVID-19, responds to criticism

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.