MDHHS urges COVID-19 positive Michiganders to talk to their doctors about oral medications

The supply of oral medications to treat COVID-19 is expanding across the state and residents are urged to talk to their health care providers about them.

MICHIGAN, USA — Two brand new antiviral treatments for COVID-19 infections became available in Michigan in late January and Michiganders who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being urged to ask about them.

The two new treatments available are Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck's molnupiravir, which are both used in treating mild to moderate COVID-19 infections.

At first, the two new antiviral treatments were in short supply but now the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says that their availability is expanding.

"We urge Michiganders to talk to their health care provider if they test positive for COVID-19 to determine the best treatment course. However, it's important to remember these drugs are still in limited supply and are not a substitution for protecting yourself by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public places," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.

Paxlovid and molnupiravir are outpatient treatments for mild to moderate COVID-19 and need to be prescribed by a doctor.

There are still limited supplies of Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's molnupiravir, so the state has created Priority Eligibility Criteria for any patients who seek treatment from the antivirals.

State of Michigan Priority Eligibility Criteria

Paxlovid is indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg), and

with positive results of direct severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) viral testing, and

who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and

who meet the current Priority Eligibility Criteria (see Page 6)

Immunocompromised patients who have received Evusheld for pre-exposure prophylaxis should not receive Paxlovid based on scarce resource allocation principles.

Molnupiravir is indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults (18 years of age), and

with positive results of direct severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) viral testing, and

who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, and

for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate, and

who meet the current Priority Eligibility Criteria (see Page 6)

Read the full priority eligibility criteria and prescribing requirements for authorized oral antiviral medications for outpatient treatment of mild to moderated COVID-19 here.

Paxlovid currently has limited availability through the following sites:

Selected Federally Qualified Health Centers and Tribal Health Centers

Selected Meijer Pharmacies throughout Michigan

Selected retail pharmacies in areas not served by Meijer

Molnupiravir currently has limited availability through the following sites:

All Meijer Pharmacies

Selected retail pharmacies in areas not served by Meijer

"Getting vaccinated continues to be the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, and we urge all Michiganders over age 5 to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Continue to wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth, test and social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, avoid large gatherings and get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already," Dr. Bagdasarian said about COVID-19 mitigation practices.

MDHHS continues to strongly recommend getting vaccinated and boosted for the best protection against the virus.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.