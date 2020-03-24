NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — There is a shortage of personal protective equipment in Newaygo County because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the county is asking the public for help.
They are hosting a donation drive on Wednesday, March 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Newaygo County Maintenance Building located at 1020 E Wilcox Ave. in White Cloud.
The following items will be accepted:
- N95 Masks
- Isolation masks (adult/child)
- Masks with face shield/visor
- Handmade or sewn reusable masks
- Face shields
- Goggles/safety glasses
- Bouffant caps
- Extended extra protection gloves – all sizes
- Isolation gowns
- Bleach wipes
- Swabs (flexible mini-tip)
- Pocket-sized sanitizer
- Thermometers (digital, disposable, temporal)
If you have items but are unable to donate this Wednesday, contact Newaygo County Emergency Services at 231-689-7354.
Traveling to drop-off sites to donate medical supplies does not violate Michigan’s statewide stay-at-home order, Newaygo County officials said.
The county said in a press release that it will continue to maintain a supply of masks and other personal protective equipment for its patients and health care providers but it is working to stretch its supply.
Newaygo County Emergency Services and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial are accepting donations for their first responders and healthcare workers in Newaygo County.
