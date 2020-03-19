GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced Thursday it is adjusting its store hours for the foreseeable future both to allow more time for team members to deep clean and restock stores, as well as, dedicated hours for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions, essential service workers and its team members.

New store hours are as follows:

Meijer stores will close overnight at 10 p.m. local time, beginning Friday, March 20, and will open each morning at 8 a.m. local time.

Meijer Express convenience store locations will close overnight at 10 p.m. and open each morning at 8 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 a.m. local time.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m. local time.

“These are unprecedented times that require appropriate action to ensure we are supporting the communities where our customers and team members work and live,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our adjusted store hours will ensure all of our customers have access to the products they need in the cleanest shopping environment possible.”

Essential service workers include all medical workers, first responders and law enforcement. Meijer is asking its customers and the public to please respect the times for these important groups.

“As we continue to evaluate the store hours that will best serve all our customers, it’s more important than ever for us to work together for the greater good of our communities,” Keyes said. “All of us at Meijer are proud to serve our customers and we will continue to work through these challenging times together.”

Last week, Meijer suspended its meat counters and deli salad bars to allow employees to prepare items and then place them in self-refrigerated cases.

Meijer also announced that it was donating $2.2 million to more than 400 Simply Give food pantry partners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

