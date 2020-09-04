GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced its Easter hours and plans to close early, which will allow workers to spend time with their families.
The hours for all Meijer locations are as follows:
Stores:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pharmacies:
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meijer Express Gas Stations:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pay-at-the-pump purchases will be available all day
On Monday April 13 store hours will return to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Special shopping hours for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions will continue to be Tuesday and Thursday 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Shopping hours for first responders and other essential works will continue to be Monday and Wednesday 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Related Video:
Related Stories:
- Time for DIY Easter crafts
- Whitmer: Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny are essential workers, kids need not worry
- First lady spreads Easter cheer to workers during pandemic
- Crafting with Katie: easy Easter decorations
- Lowe's closing all stores on Easter Sunday
- ►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.