GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced its Easter hours and plans to close early, which will allow workers to spend time with their families.

The hours for all Meijer locations are as follows:

Stores:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pharmacies:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meijer Express Gas Stations:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pay-at-the-pump purchases will be available all day

On Monday April 13 store hours will return to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Special shopping hours for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions will continue to be Tuesday and Thursday 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Shopping hours for first responders and other essential works will continue to be Monday and Wednesday 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

