GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The President & CEO of Meijer, Rick Keyes, said the store is taking steps to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in Michigan.

"While we take great pride in our high standards of store cleanliness and food safety, we’re redoubling our efforts to proactively sanitize our stores more frequently throughout the day, especially at our check lanes, self-checkouts and service areas," said Keyes in a statement.

Gov. Whitmer announced Tuesday that two people in metro Detroit have contracted the virus. Keyes said because of the coronavirus stores are having a hard time keeping some products in stock.

"We’re seeing a significant increase in demand on key products you need to keep you and your families safe. Our team members are working to address any inventory issues that arise as a result of this virus," he said.

The state has set up a website for COVID-19, and their preparations for dealing with the virus

