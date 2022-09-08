Updated COVID boosters now offered at Meijer pharmacies

Health officials are encouraging Michiganders to receive the updated COVID booster and flu shot ahead of the holidays.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All Meijer pharmacies in the Midwest are now offering the updated COVID-19 boosters, which help protect against the BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

The updated boosters were released across the country this week. It targets both the previous strains and the newer, highly circulated strains of COVID-19.

Meijer officials say Michiganders should stay on top of both COVID boosters and flu vaccines ahead of the holiday season.

“The pace of our household routines began to increase with the return to school and will extend through the holidays into the new year,” said Jackie Morse, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy. “Combining your flu and other vaccinations when receiving your updated COVID-19 booster not only saves time but can have real benefit as we look forward to spending time with friends or attending concerts, sporting events, and family gatherings.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech booster is available for anyone 12 years and older. The Moderna booster is available to those 18 and older. Both require at least two months since their last vaccination. For now, children younger than 12 are not authorized for this current booster.

Health officials say both the COVID booster and flu shot can be received during the same appointment.

Health departments and Kent and Ottawa counties will also be administering the updated booster soon.

To schedule a vaccine appointment with Meijer, text “COVID” or “flu” to 75049, visit their website or call your local pharmacy.

