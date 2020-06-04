CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — An employee of the Cedar Springs Meijer has tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery store chain said Monday, April 6.

Meijer said they cannot disclose more information about the individual, but they said the information was communicated to all their team members at the store.

"The affected team member and anyone who could be identified as high risk under CDC guidelines will be paid through our pay continuation program," Meijer said.

While most public places are closed due to the threat of the virus, grocery stores are an essential businesses. Meijer has implemented several changes to try to limit the number of people in the store and ensure social distancing.

The stores are also no longer open 24 hours a day; Meijer now operates from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. so employees have time to clean and restock. The company has also put up signage and broadcasts that promote social distancing.

Meijer said the Cedar Springs location has been deep cleaned. Staff members across the company are also being health screened prior to working in the stores.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.