Meijer is donating $2.2 million to more than 400 Simply Give food pantry partners during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Michigan and Ohio, all K-12 schools are shut down for three weeks as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19. Because of that, many students who rely on free lunches from their schools are facing an immediate need.

"With help from our generous customers, our Simply Give program has helped feed thousands across the Midwest. With recent school closures and knowing that many children rely on school-provided breakfast and lunch, we expect the numbers in need will climb and want to do our part to help," a Facebook post from Meijer said.

The Simply Give program works with local food pantries across the Midwest. Also during the school closures, Kids' Food Basket will be supplying lunches to kids across the West Michigan area.

Meijer said Saturday that it has no plans to close any of its stores. But they are suspending service at meat counters and the deli. Staff members will prepare and package those items for sale in self-refrigerated cases.

