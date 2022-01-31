Free at-home COVID-19 PCR tests now available at Meijer pharmacies

Meijer is the first retailer to offer free COVID-19 PCR tests in the Midwest.

MICHIGAN, USA — Meijer announced Monday that their 254 pharmacies will be offering free at-home COVID-19 PCR tests for customers.

The tests are completely free and available to anyone who wants one. Those who are interested in getting a free test must first register at www.ineedacovid19test.com.

The registration process asks individuals to complete an online assessment and choose a Meijer store location. After the registration is completed, a voucher for the test will be provided that can be exchanged for the test at the chosen Meijer store.

The test is a PCR test, so it does require lab analysis before the results are made available. But the test can still be taken at home with a self-collection nasal swab to be returned to the pharmacy the same day it was collected.

After the specimen has been collected, individuals will return the specimen in the specimen bag to the same Meijer pharmacy where they received the test kit and deposit it into a clearly designated drop box at the pharmacy.

The results of the PCR test should be expected between 48 to 72 hours after the specimen is returned to the pharmacy.

Individuals will receive an email when their test results are available. The test results and a printable report will be available in their account at www.ineedacovid19test.com.

The service will be available Monday through Friday during normal Meijer pharmacy hours.

"We are very pleased to be the first retail pharmacy location to offer this service," said Jackie Morse, Vice President of Pharmacy for the Grand Rapids-based retailer. "Our pharmacies have provided many important services throughout the pandemic, and this new COVID-19 testing option is another key example of how we continue to look for ways to help our customers, team members and communities."

The new program is in partnership with eTrueNorth, a testing company that has performed millions of COVID-19 tests at more than 800 sites nationwide.

