Meijer Gardens cancels Summer Concert series amid COVID-19 pandemic

"It is with deep disappointment and a heavy heart that we are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Frederik Meijer Gardens said Thursday the 2020 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert series would not happen this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meijer Gardens announced the cancellation on Facebook, saying "it is with deep disappointment and a heavy heart that we are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts."

"The safety of our guests, volunteers, staff and touring crews is our top priority. We are exploring options to present local and regional performers as part of a modified Tuesday Evening Music Club series later this summer should the COVID-19 situation improve," the post read.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and after close consultation of government issued public health pronouncements and orders and numerous conversations with our concert promoter and others, we have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel this year’s Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens,” said President & CEO David Hooker. “We are looking forward to a summer full of live music once again filling the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater in 2021 and we’ve already begun planning the 2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens” added Hooker.

The concert series normally runs from June to September and was previously delayed before the official cancellation.

Meijer Gardens has been closed to the public since Friday, March 13. In a statement, Meijer Gardens said it hoped to reopen as soon as possible.

The Summer Concert series cancellation comes after news of other large festivals and events have been canceled in recent weeks, including the 2020 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival, the Polish Festival in Grand Rapids, Meijer LPGA Simply Give golf tournament, the Ionia Free Fair, Muskegon RockStock, Fruitport's Old Fashioned Days, Electric Forest and more.

