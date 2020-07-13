Meijer Gardens officially cancels 2020 Tuesday evening concert series

“We had hoped to be able to present a modified series later this summer and fall, but due to the ongoing situation, we have concluded that this is not possible."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park announced Monday the cancellation of its 2020 Tuesday Evening Music Club concert series.

The concert series is usually a summer tradition, bringing local musicians to the park every week of July and August.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the park has decided to cancel the series this year.



“We are deeply disappointed to have to cancel this popular series due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis,” said President & CEO David Hooker. “We had hoped to be able to present a modified series later this summer and fall, but due to the ongoing situation, we have concluded that this is not possible in 2020."

The cancellation of this event series is in line with event cancellations throughout the state and country, as an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

While Hooker is disappoint to announce the cancellation of this year's series, he is hopeful it will return in 2021.

"We are looking forward to a summer full of live music once again filling the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater in 2021 with both the Tuesday Evening Music Club and the Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens” Hooker said.

