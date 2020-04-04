GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grocery stores are one of the few places that people are still able to go to during a statewide stay at home order. But Meijer is making more changes to try to limit the spread of COVID-19, including managing the number of people who are in stores.

The Midwest grocery store chain announced Saturday they are asking customers to limit the number shoppers per trip. Meijer said they understand that some customers may need additional assistance, but they still want people to limit the number of shoppers who come to the store as much as possible.

Additionally, Meijer will begin monitoring the number of customers who are in stores. "This includes managing the number of customers shopping to support proper social distancing practices," a statement said.

Other grocery stores have implemented policies to limit the number of customers to ensure social distancing. Walmart said it will allow no more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20% of a store’s capacity. Similar to Meijer, Costco said it will only be allowing two people in the store per membership card.

Meijer announced a few more changes, including:

Conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks of employees

Installing protective shields at all check lanes and pharmacies at all 248 stores

Adding signs and broadcasts inside the store about proper social distancing

Suspending weekly sales ad starting April 12 to decrease the customer count in the store

The grocery store chain has already taken several steps to protect people from coronavirus, including suspending customer use of reusable bags, halting can and bottle returns, removing Sandy the Pony and placing signage on the floor for customers in line to stand six feet apart. Meijer is also no longer open 24 hours a day to give time for deeper cleaning and restocking. They also introduced shopping hours for vulnerable populations.

