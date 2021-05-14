Meijer mask mandate remains in place

"Meijer continues to require face coverings by anyone entering a Meijer store or Meijer Express station at all locations."

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan lifted its mask requirement for fully vaccinated people Friday but Meijer Inc. is keeping the mandate in place for shoppers.

The company released the following statement:

"While we are aware of new CDC guidance, many state or local orders in the Meijer footprint remain in effect regarding masks. In order to help ensure the continued health and safety of all its team members and customers, Meijer continues to require face coverings by anyone entering a Meijer store or Meijer Express station at all locations, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one."

The announcement in Michigan comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Michigan’s order takes effect at 9 a.m. Saturday.

