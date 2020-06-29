Cash payments suspended at Meijer self-scan checkout lanes

Cash will still be accepted at staffed checkout lanes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As a result of the national coin shortage caused by the pandemic, Meijer is temporarily converting the self-scan checkout lanes at most of its super center stores to credit or debit use only.

The retailer said the self-scan checkout registers will still accept SNAP and EBT cards. The staffed checkout lanes will continue to accept cash payments.

"While we understand this effort may be frustrating to some customers," a Meijer spokesperson said in a statement Monday. "It’s necessary to manage the impact of the coin shortage on our stores."

Earlier this month, Meijer started accepting beverage containers for return again. The retailer temporarily discontinued returns back in March due to coronavirus.

Here are some of the other steps Meijer says it took to ensure its stores are as safe as possible:

Suspended the use of reusable bags by customers in its stores unless they’re being used for the retailer’s Shop & Scan program.

Temporarily removed Sandy the Pony from the front end of its stores.

Marked X’s on the floor 6 feet apart in areas where customers may congregate, such as lines for check lanes, pharmacy and service desk counters.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.