Meijer pharmacies prepare for eventual COVID-19 vaccine rollout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As more pharmaceutical manufacturers move closer to approved COVID-19 vaccines, pharmacies within Meijer locations are gearing up for an extensive vaccine administration program throughout its six-state footprint.

“Throughout this pandemic our stores and store teams have played an important role in supporting communities throughout the Midwest,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We are aggressively preparing for the next phase of this challenge, which will be to ensure our communities have the ability to quickly and safely obtain a COVID-19 vaccine once they become available.”

As it prepares for vaccines to eventually be distributed, Meijer is working to develop specific technical solutions to help the retailer to manage both the volume of patients and the need for follow up to ensure patients receive a second dose in a timely manner.

Additionally, the company is looking at physical spaces and locations for large-scale clinics. Meijer also has the potential to host COVID-19 clinics inside its stores, as many of its stores are more than 200,000 square feet.

