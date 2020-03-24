GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Effective Tuesday, March 24, bottle returns will no longer be accepted at Meijer locations throughout its Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky stores. The temporary change is in an effort to keep the stores as clean as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery store chain is also asking its customers to leave their reusable bags at home to help stop the spread of germs unless they are using the Meijer Shop & Scan service.

Meijer made these changes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Monday that suspends all activities that are not necessary to protect or sustain life.

The order demands that residents "stay home and stay safe" until at least April 13 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Michigan.

To date, there are nearly 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state. There are 24 deaths.

This isn't the first step Meijer has made in response to the coronavirus. It changed its store hours both to allow more time for team members to deep clean and restock stores, as well as, dedicated hours for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions, essential service workers and its team members.

The new store hours are as follows:

Meijer stores will close overnight at 10 p.m. local time, beginning Friday, March 20, and will open each morning at 8 a.m. local time.

Meijer Express convenience store locations will close overnight at 10 p.m. and open each morning at 8 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. local time.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. local time.

