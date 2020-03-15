GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Meijer said Saturday that it has no plans on closing any stores, but has made some changes to protect customers and staff.

Meijer tweeted that it will suspend service at the meat counters and deli salad to allow employees to prepare items then place them in self-refrigerated cases.

"Our teams are working hard to ensure customers have the products they need," the tweet read.

The president and CEO of Meijer, Rick Keyes, said earlier this week the store is taking multiple steps in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Stores have "redoubled" their efforts to proactively sanitize and clean more frequently throughout the day, especially as check lanes, self-checkouts and service areas.

Keyes also said stores across the Midwest are seeing a significant increase in demand on key products, but that team members are working to address inventory issues that arise as a result of the virus.

The state has set up a website for COVID-19, and their preparations for dealing with the virus.

