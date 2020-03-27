GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Meijer announced Friday that it has temporarily stopped accepting product returns at all its Customer Service Desks until April 16 to continue its efforts of helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect its team members and customers.

The precautionary measure also includes recalls, exchanges and deposit refunds.

However, to ensure the retailer can accept returns that expire during this time frame, it has extended its eligible return policy to 120 days for all items.

Meijer has also temporarily discontinued Sodastream exchanges, automotive battery returns and carpet cleaner/power washer rentals from Bissell. The retailer will accept back any previously rented Bissell cleaner or power washer but is requesting only the customer touch the equipment and return it to the fixture.

The Customer Service Desk will remain open for lottery, Western Union and postal services. Earlier this week, Meijer announced it would be adding "sneeze guards" at all the checkout lanes at all its stores.

Here are other steps Meijer has taken to ensure its stores are as safe as possible:

Suspended the use of reusable bags by customers in its stores unless they’re being used for the retailer’s Shop & Scan program.

Discontinued accepting beverage containers for return at its Michigan stores.

Temporarily removed Sandy the Pony from the front end of its stores.

Marked X’s on the floor 6 feet apart in areas where customers may congregate, such as lines for check lanes, pharmacy and service desk counters. The retailer is also verbally reminding customers to stand on the X’s when waiting in any lines, and suggesting customers use the length of their shopping carts to gauge appropriate distance from others where there aren’t marked X’s on the floor.

Meijer has also changed it's operating hours to accommodate senior and vulnerable customers, and allow for team members to shop and disinfect the store each night.

The new store hours are as follows:

Meijer stores will close overnight at 10 p.m. local time, beginning Friday, March 20, and will open each morning at 8 a.m. local time.

Meijer Express convenience store locations will close overnight at 10 p.m. and open each morning at 8 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. local time.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. local time.

To date, there are nearly 3,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and the death toll is at 60.

