GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer announced Friday it began implementing daily health screenings this week for team members reporting to work at all its stores and facilities in the retailer’s ongoing effort to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

“Our team members are the heart and soul of Meijer and are working hard every day to keep our shelves stocked and ensure our customers have what they need for their families,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We appreciate their amazing work, and we are focused on making sure we’re providing a healthy working environment for them.”

When employees arrive for their shifts, they will have their temperature taken and must complete a health assessment questionnaire. If the employee passes all screening questions and does not have an elevated temperature, they have passed the screening and can begin working their shift.

Meijer said team members who’ve indicated they have traveled internationally within the past 14 days or have been notified they had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to work for 14 days from the date of their travel or contact.

Those team members ineligible to work due to symptoms will be encouraged to connect with Telemed or their healthcare provider if symptoms increase; those who’ve already been directed to stay home by a doctor or health authority are eligible for the Meijer COVID-19 Pay Continuation Program.

“As we navigate these challenging times, we will continue to look for ways to ensure our stores provide the safest shopping environment possible,” Keyes said. “Nothing is more important than keeping our team members and customers safe.”

Meijer has stopped accepting bottle returns and product returns or exchanges at all its Customer Service Desks until April 16. Stores also have "sneeze guards" to protect employees and customers from the virus.

Meijer has also changed it's operating hours to accommodate senior and vulnerable customers, and allow for team members to shop and disinfect the store each night.

The new store hours are as follows:

Meijer stores will close overnight at 10 p.m. local time, beginning Friday, March 20, and will open each morning at 8 a.m. local time.

Meijer Express convenience store locations will close overnight at 10 p.m. and open each morning at 8 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. local time.

Meijer stores and pharmacies will provide dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. local time.

