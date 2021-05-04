Mel Trotter, Cherry Health hold vaccine clinic for homeless

According to Cherry Health, this is an "effort to vaccinate some of the community’s most vulnerable populations."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday, April 5 Cherry Health and Mel Trotter teamed up to offer COVID-19 vaccines to homeless people in Grand Rapids.

The two organizations hold clinics for the area's homeless every other Monday and before the April 5 clinic the two have combined to vaccinate nearly 170 people.

If you are a current Cherry Health patient and eligible to receive the vaccine, you can call the COVID-19 Hotline at 616-965-8347 to register for an appointment as vaccine becomes available. The COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also find out more about registering for an appointment to get vaccinated by visiting vaccinatewestmi.com

Cherry Health provides healthcare for people who may not otherwise have access and Mel Trotter is a Grand Rapids based non-profit focused on the fight against homeless.

