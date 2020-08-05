GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Memorial Day is less than three weeks away and with with stay at home orders still in place, many communities in West Michigan are starting to cancel parades and events honoring veterans.

The City of Walker announced its parade will not happen this year, saying the safety of veterans, participants and volunteers should come first. Instead of the parade, city officials are asking people to send a card to the local veterans home, place a flag on a veterans grave, or simply reach out to a living veteran and express gratitude.

Grand Rapids has also canceled its Memorial Day parade.

In Newaygo, the "Memorial Day Weekend Celebration" is being postponed to Fourth of July weekend.

RELATED: Tired of social distancing? Here's when small gatherings will be allowed in Michigan

On Thursday, May 7, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the state's stay at home orders to May 28.

She also detailed a 6-phase plan to reopening Michigan's economy and easing some of the state's social restrictions. Michigan is current in phase three of the plan and in next phase, small gatherings will be permitted. However, Whitmer did not elaborate on when that would happen. She has previously said that the data will dictate the timeline, not the date.

RELATED: Here's Gov. Whitmer's six- phase plan to reopen Michigan

►Check back on this story as more communities announce their Memorial Day plans and cancellations.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED: Some summer camps canceling, others waiting for new COVID-19 guidelines

RELATED: Tired of social distancing? Here's when small gatherings will be allowed in Michigan

RELATED: Craft breweries grapple with coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Cancelled seasons could be costly for local Little League districts

RELATED: Construction resumes, new restrictions on sites

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.