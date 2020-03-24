Mercy Health, a health system with hospitals in Grand Rapids and Muskegon, will now be accepting hospital supplies from area businesses and the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accepted supplies will include:

Masks & face shields

N-95 and CAPR masks

ISO (Isolation) gowns

Powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) supplies

Disinfectant wipes (Lysol or Clorox)

Hand sanitizer

Commercially prepared and packaged food items will be accepted, as well.

Mercy Health says health guidelines do not allow for the use of hand-crafted Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as gowns, surgical masks and shields as they do not offer the same protection for nurses and other health care workers.

Contact one of the following people to coordinate donations.

Grand Rapids donations:

Angela Paasche

angela.paasche@mercyhealth.com

616-695-1426

Muskegon donations:

Claudine Weber

weberch@mercyhealth.com

231-672-3896

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

More 13 ON YOUR SIDE stories:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.