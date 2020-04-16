GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Mercy Health St. Mary's is expanding testing to West Michigan residents who are earlier in the illness and have fewer symptoms. Those individuals can now call ahead for testing.

Testing is available for individuals ages 13 years and older. This announcement comes after state health officials announced an expansion of the COVID-19 testing criteria to include individuals with mild symptoms.

"Due to strong community partnerships, testing for COVID-19 has been expanded in West Michigan to include individuals with mild symptoms," said Dr. Andrew Jameson, MD, MD, FACP, AAHIVS Division Chief-Infectious Diseases, Regional Medical Director-Infection Control, Mercy Health Physician Partners.

Jameson also said, "Early diagnosis of COVID-19 decreases transmission of the disease, and this testing site provides quick, convenient access for anyone experiencing symptoms to be tested within a few minutes, getting results within 24 hours."

The expanded testing site has tested hundreds of community members since opening April 7.

RELATED: Michigan expands COVID-19 testing criteria

Community members do not have to be Mercy Health patients to be considered for testing.

Community members showing possible COVID-19 symptoms can call 616-685-2683 to speak with at nurse in the Mercy Health triage center. Anyone wanting to visit a testing site should call first. The triage center will discuss whether the caller should be evaluated for testing.

People with suspected COVID-19 can take a virtual screening online at Mercy Health's website or call the phone number.

Before the person leaves the testing center, the nurses give the patients information on how to quarantine within their own homes. If the caller meets testing criteria, they will be directed to Mercy Health's local testing site or a Mercy Health Physician Partners clinic.

Mercy Health testing site hours are Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For up-to-date information, visit Mercy Health's COVID-19 page.

