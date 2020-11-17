Mercy Health Muskegon to open COVID-19 care unit at Hackley campus

The new unit will treat stable, COVID-positive patients who require extended stays in the hospital.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mercy Health Muskegon will open a new COVID-19 care unit at Hackley campus on Thursday, Nov. 19, in response to the increased number of cases in the Muskegon County.

The new unit will treat stable, COVID-positive patients who require extended stays in the hospital, according to a press release from Mercy Health. The unit will open with 10 beds, with plans to ramp up to 20 beds within a week. It will be staffed by licensed nurses and physicians who are already on Mercy Health Muskegon’s medical staff.

“Muskegon County is seeing one of the most significant surges of COVID cases in the state,” said Justin Grill, DO, chief medical officer of Mercy Health Muskegon. “We are fortunate to have the Hackley Campus available to activate as an alternative COVID care site. This will help alleviate the burden on the Mercy Campus.”

Mercy Health Muskegon previously closed all inpatient and emergency services at Hackley campus as part of the third and final phase of construction and renovation on its 10-story medical center at Mercy Campus, located at 1500 E. Sherman Blvd.

Patients cannot be admitted to the new COVID-19 care unit by coming directly to Hackley campus.

To learn more about Mercy Health’s response to COVID-19, please visit www.MercyHealth.com/COVID19.

