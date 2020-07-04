GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Mercy Health is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing for patients with a provider order to be tested at two locations: Grand Rapids and Muskegon.

As COVID-19 cases spike in West Michigan, Mercy Health is able to test up to hundreds of patients per day while patients stay in their car.

The drive-thru testing centers were designed for patients who are not sick enough to stay in the hospital and provide a safer way to perform the necessary swab test to diagnose COVID-19. Exposure is also reduced because patients aren't leaving their cars.

"The drive-thru testing center has the capacity to expand significantly at both the current site and to additional sites in the Greater Grand Rapids area as the need for increased access to testing grows." said Andrew Jameson, MD, MD, FACP, AAHIVS Division Chief-Infectious Diseases, Regional Medical Director-Infection Control, Mercy Health Physician Partners.

Patients who are suspected to have COVID-19 can be virtually screened online at Mercy Health's website. After the screening they can be referred to a virtual visit or see a primary care provider.

The care provider will order the COVID-19 test only if necessary.

Test results are available within 24 hours and nurses give patients information on how to quarantine within their home before they leave the testing center.

The Mercy Health Saint Mary's drive-thru testing center is located in the Wege Parking Ramp.

Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Mercy Health Muskegon drive-thru testing center is located at Mercy Campus.

Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For the latest information about Mercy Health testing visit their COVID-19 page.

