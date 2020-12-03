GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Mercy Health is restricting visitors in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health of their patients, patient's families and the community.

The hospital is following the most recent CDC guidelines and acting with caution to minimize the risk of exposure.

Mercy Health is enacting the following restrictions immediately:

One visitor per patient at a time

No visitors under the age of 14

Do not visit if you are sick

All visitors should:

Wash their hands with soap and water frequently, or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Use a tissue to cover any coughs and sneezes

Asses their own health, and if at risk for illness or have any symptoms, stay home

For up-to-date information, visit Mercy Health's website.

