WYOMING, Mich. — Metro Health-University of Michigan Health is taking additional precautions to limit the spread of respiratory illness and COVID-19 by changing their visitor policy.
To protect patients, staff, and other visitors the following restrictions have been made:
- All visitors and family members must be healthy without symptoms of illness
- Visitors are limited to one per patient
- Two visitors will be allowed for pediatric and maternity patients
- No children under the age of 12 will be permitted unless they are a patient
- Anyone who has recently traveled to CDC Level 2 or 3 countries are not permitted to visit
Contact your Metro Health Provider if you are experiencing the following COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone known to have COVID-19:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Patients can schedule an e-visit through MyChart in order to prevent the spread of illness.
Anyone with severe or life-threatening symptoms should call 911.
