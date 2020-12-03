WYOMING, Mich. — Metro Health-University of Michigan Health is taking additional precautions to limit the spread of respiratory illness and COVID-19 by changing their visitor policy.

To protect patients, staff, and other visitors the following restrictions have been made:

  • All visitors and family members must be healthy without symptoms of illness
  • Visitors are limited to one per patient
  • Two visitors will be allowed for pediatric and maternity patients
  • No children under the age of 12 will be permitted unless they are a patient
  • Anyone who has recently traveled to CDC Level 2 or 3 countries are not permitted to visit

Contact your Metro Health Provider if you are experiencing the following COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone known to have COVID-19:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath

Patients can schedule an e-visit through MyChart in order to prevent the spread of illness.

Anyone with severe or life-threatening symptoms should call 911.

