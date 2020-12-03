WYOMING, Mich. — Metro Health-University of Michigan Health is taking additional precautions to limit the spread of respiratory illness and COVID-19 by changing their visitor policy.

To protect patients, staff, and other visitors the following restrictions have been made:

All visitors and family members must be healthy without symptoms of illness

Visitors are limited to one per patient

Two visitors will be allowed for pediatric and maternity patients

No children under the age of 12 will be permitted unless they are a patient

Anyone who has recently traveled to CDC Level 2 or 3 countries are not permitted to visit

Contact your Metro Health Provider if you are experiencing the following COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone known to have COVID-19:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Patients can schedule an e-visit through MyChart in order to prevent the spread of illness.

Anyone with severe or life-threatening symptoms should call 911.

