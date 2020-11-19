Metro Health implements new visitor restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

WYOMING, Mich — New visitor restrictions have been implemented at Metro Health due to the recent influx in positive COVID-19 cases.
The hospital announced Thursday that it would no longer allow visitors in the hospital or at offsite locations, with some exceptions. Those exceptions include:
- Durable Power of Attorney or Activities of Daily Living Patients -- One assistant
- Pediatric Patients -- One adult
- Childbirth Center --One birth attendant
- Surgery and Procedures with Sedation – One adult visitor while the procedure is in progress.
Anyone who visits the hospital will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival and will be required to wear a mask. Visitors must be 18 or older to enter the building.
As of Nov. 18, the state's total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 277,806. The death toll has reached 8,190.
