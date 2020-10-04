CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — More than half of the COVID-19 related deaths in Kent County stem from an outbreak at a Cedar Springs nursing home.

Metron of Cedar Springs confirmed on March 31 that 31 of its residents and five of its employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Just over a week later, the facility confirmed that 6 of those residents have died. A total of 10 people have died from the virus in Kent County as of Thursday.

RELATED: 31 residents, 5 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Cedar Springs nursing home

A previous statement from Metron Health, which runs facilities throughout West Michigan, indicated that the Cedar Springs facility was working with local, state and federal health officials to address the outbreak.

A spokesperson for the facility said Thursday that no additional residents have tested positive since the initial cases were reported.

Metron Health said last week that it had been implementing recommendations and requirements from the CDC to limit the spread. This included restricting visitors, guests and non-essential medical personnel. Visitors have been "heavily screened" before entering the facility, including having their temperature taken, according to the statement.

The Cedar Springs location is a 77-bed facility that offers sub-acute rehabilitation services, nursing and clinically complex care, according to the Metron website.

The facility's parent company is Mission Point Healthcare Services.

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.