BROWNSTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. —

As shelves are stripped of essentials, and people around the country follow orders to stay home, they’re turning to companies like Amazon.

As its employees work around the clock to keep up with demand, Amazon reports some of its workers have tested positive for COVID-19 -- including at least one in Michigan.

But even now with some warehouse workers sick, experts say there’s no need to stop your online ordering.

The employee who tested positive in Michigan works at the Brownstown sort center, on the east side of the state, and was last there on March 16.

The worker is in quarantine, along with others who were in close contact with them, for 14 days with pay.

The company is taking extra precautions, like increased cleaning of door handles, stairway handrails, and screens, as well as social distancing measures, like shifting start and break times.

UPS, FedEx and USPS have also instituted similar cleaning policies.

Even so, hundreds of workers have signed a petition, demanding Amazon do more to protect them during the outbreak.

So, what does this all mean for you?

According to a new study from the National Institutes of Health, COVID-19 can live on cardboard up to 24 hours.

But that’s in a perfect lab environment -- so, in a real-world situation, other factors could lower survivability.

In fact, according to the World Health Organization, “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”

Despite the recent cases in Amazon workers, you still can feel confident when you get those deliveries -- but it also doesn’t hurt to wash your hands after opening.

