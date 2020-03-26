LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again is pleading with Michigan residents to stay at home to corral the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the state's chief medical executive says hospitals with empty beds are stepping up to ease the burden on overwhelmed medical centers.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says hospitals in southeastern Michigan are “at or near capacity.” Whitmer made an appeal for hospital gowns, ventilators, hand sanitizer and masks.

The governor says the state has asked President Donald Trump to declare a disaster in Michigan. It would trigger food aid and money for rental assistance and temporary housing, among other needs.

