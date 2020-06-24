Mich. Senate wants facilities for less-sick virus patients

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan would create dedicated facilities for coronavirus-infected patients who aren't sick enough to be hospitalized or placed in a nursing home under a bill approved by the state Senate.
The Republican-sponsored legislation, which passed Wednesday, is a response to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policy that allows people with COVID-19 to be put in nursing homes if they are isolated from residents without the virus.
Under the measure sent to the House, people could not stay in a nursing home or be admitted there unless they have recovered from the virus or the home can provide a designated area for them.
