Michigan agency orders hearing for East Lansing bar tied to outbreak

The outbreak occurred last month at Harper's Restaurant and Brewpub in East Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan liquor regulators want an East Lansing bar to answer questions about a coronavirus outbreak that infected 186 people and was a factor in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to halt indoor service at establishments that chiefly sell alcohol.

A hearing scheduled for next week could result in a license suspension or revocation for Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub, which currently is closed. But the purpose primarily is fact-finding.

The outbreak occurred last month, shortly after bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen following a monthslong shutdown.

Also Thursday, a federal judge rejected a lawsuit challenging the closure of movie theaters.

