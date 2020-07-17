x
Michigan agency orders hearing for East Lansing bar tied to outbreak

The outbreak occurred last month at Harper's Restaurant and Brewpub in East Lansing.
Harper's Restaurant and Brewpub in East Lansing, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan liquor regulators want an East Lansing bar to answer questions about a coronavirus outbreak that infected 186 people and was a factor in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to halt indoor service at establishments that chiefly sell alcohol. 

A hearing scheduled for next week could result in a license suspension or revocation for Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub, which currently is closed. But the purpose primarily is fact-finding. 

The outbreak occurred last month, shortly after bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen following a monthslong shutdown. 

Also Thursday, a federal judge rejected a lawsuit challenging the closure of movie theaters. 

