ALLENDALE, Mich. — At a time when social distancing must be practiced in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19, cabin fever is likely already setting in for some. Businesses that have closed and must find ways to stay afloat so they will still exist when the impact of the virus passes.

A small business owner in Ottawa County created a way to not only maintain an income during these trying times, but also help people take their minds off what's happening with a 'personal delivery of creativity.'

Lori Schaap has 150 different designs that people can choose from. The entire catalog of options can be found ion The Paint Studio's Facebook page.

Lori Schaap

"I closed the art studio last week," said Schaap, who has owned The Paint Studio, in Allendale since last September.

Schaap says it didn't take long for her channel her entrepreneurial spirit and conjure up an idea to keep her studio steaming along.

"I decided to bring my studio to the people," said Schaap. "If [many other businesses] are going to home delivery, why can't I?"

Late Thursday night, Schaap posted on her business' Facebook page her plan on how to deliver art while at the same time promote 'social distancing' during the coronavirus pandemic.

"People can got to The Paint Studio's Facebook page and choose from 150 different designs," said Schaap. "I will then put together a kit which will include paint brushes, the canvas, step-by-step instructions."

Schaap says every item in the kit will be sanitized with 91% Isopropyl alcohol.

"All the paint brushes will be soaked in it for a minimum of 15 minutes," said Schaap. "The canvases are protected in plastic, which I also wipe down with the alcohol."

"Everything I touch is with gloved hands."

So, how will people get these kits, during a time when most are isolating themselves inside their homes and being told to avoid people?

"I will deliver them to their homes," said Schaap. "I'll drop the kits off on their doorsteps, then call the customer to alert them that it's there.

"There will be no human interaction at all."

She says if people have questions, she'll be available to call on the phone or contact via Facetime.

Lori is charging $15 for the kit that includes an 8x10 canvas and $20 for the 12x12 kit.

"There is a five dollar deposit for the paint brushes," added Schaap. "I'm having a hard time getting more [brushes] in with most places being closed."

When people are done painting, Lori asks that she be contacted so she can come out to your home to get the brushes back.

Just leave them on the doorstep, of course.

When the paint brushes need to be picked up, call Lori Schaap and she'll come by, get them, and refund your $5 deposit.

"The five dollar deposit will then be returned," said Schaap.

With kids not being in school, and adults likely needing a break, too, Schaap says creating art is a perfect way for the entire family to take their minds off the COVID-19 outbreak and put their focus on something soothing and productive.

And like groceries, alcohol, pizzas and sub sandwiches, it'll be delivered on your doorstep.

The Paint Studio is located at 6101 M-45 Ste A1500 in Allendale, Mi. They're closed due to COVID-19, but paint supplies are being delivered to homes.

"Orders can start [March 20] and deliveries will begin as early as [March 21]," said Schaap."I'm pretty sure I can [deliver] seven days a week, and will continue delivering kits until I run out of supplies or the coronavirus is no longer a threat."

