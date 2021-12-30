x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

COVID-19 case counts explode to new highs in Michigan

New cases of COVID-19 also have soared nationally to their highest level on record.
Credit: Courtesy of Holland Hospital
Health care provider testing an individual at Holland Hospital's drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan has recorded all-time high COVID-19 case counts, reporting nearly 13,000 a day — nearly a third more than the peak set more than a year ago.

The two-day average is 12,929, some 3,100 infections above the nearly 9,800 from a single day in November 2020. 

The explosive growth comes as Michigan already grapples with a fourth, months-long surge in which coronavirus hospitalizations, while lower from recent record peaks, remain high. 

New cases of COVID-19 also have soared nationally to their highest level on record, at more than 265,000 a day amid the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Spectrum Health adds more beds in anticipation of continued COVID-19 surge