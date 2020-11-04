Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday's cases

In Michigan's daily update on COVID-19, the state reported 1,210 new cases making the total 23,993.

On Saturdays, the state will also provide an update on recovered cases. There are now 433 Michiganders who have recovered from the virus. A recovered case is counted when someone is 30 days out of the onset of their symptoms.

There were 111 new deaths, which is a dip from Friday's spike. The total of deaths has reached 1,392. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services later clarified that the death total Friday included 30 additional deaths from past death certificate data. The state will review death certificates weekly. If a patient who dies is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case, this will count towards the state's death toll.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has 364 inmates who have tested positive for the virus and 151 staff members. A total of eight inmates have died from COVID-19. There are 24 cases within the federal corrections institute.

The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report." The state is also no longer reporting new cases by county.

Grand Rapids lab will start processing 3,000 COVID-19 tests a day

A commercial lab in Grand Rapids is helping to expand the state's capability to test for COVID-19.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday that the Michigan Primary Care Association is partnering with NxGen Laboratory to operate additional testing sites throughout the state.

NxGen Laboratory will begin to run more than 3,000 COVID-19 tests a day, increasing the state's average number of results by about 40%.

Michigan ramps up testing with new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has expanded COVID-19 testing within the state by opening 9 new drive-thru testing sites, expanding existing sites and by using a commercial lab in Grand Rapids to speed up testing.

The nine new drive-thru testing locations are scattered throughout the state, and three existing centers are being expanded to handle a greater capacity. Plus one additional testing site will be developed in Detroit.

In total, this accounts for 13 new or expanded testing locations. Two of the new sites in Detroit and Flint will be able to serve at least 750 and 250 people a day.

Lake and Wexford Counties report 1st COVID-19 deaths

Lake County reported its first death of a resident who tested positive for COVID-19. County officials did not provide additional information about the victim.

Wexford County also reported its first COVID-19 death. The victim was a man in his 60s. He was hospitalized at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital on April 4 where he died on Saturday, April 11.

These are not reflected in state data yet.

Friday's cases

In the 3 p.m. update, Michigan officials reported an increase of 1,279 coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 22,783.

State officials reported the highest daily death total to date of 205. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said earlier in the day the death toll was 206. However, the state's official death toll is now 1,281.

