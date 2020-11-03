The first two cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in Michigan, ABC affiliate WXYZ reports.

Sources told WXYZ there is one case in Oakland County and one case in Wayne County.

The state has set up a website for COVID-19, and their preparations for dealing with the virus. The latest update shows that 63 people have been approved for testing, and 39 of those came back negative, with 24 results pending.

Michigan State Police said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health, Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun will provide an update on coronavirus in the state at 10:45 p.m.

On March 3, as cases of coronavirus continued to pop up across the country, Whitmer announced the creation of four task forces to combat the spread of the virus. They are:

The COVID-19 Task Force on State Operations, which will oversee all aspects of state operations, including employment and facilities. The COVID-19 Task Force on Health and Human Services, which will cover the provision of medical and human services. The COVID-19 Task Force on Education, which will cover all K-12 public schools, universities and colleges The COVID-19 Task Force on Economy/Workforce, which will cover the general economic impact, workforce, supply chain and business continuity.

What are the symptoms and ways to prevent COVID-19?

The CDC says patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

