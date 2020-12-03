LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Legislature has approved spending up to $25 million to combat the new coronavirus, and some K-12 schools are announcing temporary closures to train staff in case districts end face-to-face instruction and move to online learning.

The supplemental budget approved Thursday bill will be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan has two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association is suspending all winter tournaments indefinitely.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says it can test about 1,300 people, up from 300 last week.

