GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Whitmer to give update on COVID-19 response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun are scheduled to give an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, March 30.

Sunday's cases

In the 3 p.m. update on Sunday, the state reported 836 new cases, bringing the total to 5,486.

There were 21 new deaths; the death toll has reached 132.

The number of cases within the Michigan Department of Corrections rose to 77.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

