GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state officials report and other updates affecting West Michigan.
Whitmer to give update on COVID-19 response
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun are scheduled to give an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, March 30.
Sunday's cases
In the 3 p.m. update on Sunday, the state reported 836 new cases, bringing the total to 5,486.
There were 21 new deaths; the death toll has reached 132.
The number of cases within the Michigan Department of Corrections rose to 77.
STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:
- If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.
