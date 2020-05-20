Coronavirus updates, May 20: 2020 Coast Guard Festival canceled

Here are the live updates on coronavirus for Wednesday, May 20.

2020 Coast Guard Festival canceled

After two months of research, the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Board of Directors has decided to cancel the 2020 festival and its accompanying events.

The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival will resume in celebration in 2021 from July 30 to August 8.

The board said the decision to cancel the annual event, which has been put on since 1924, was "difficult but necessary to ensure a healthy community."

'Operation Haircut' protest offers free haircuts on Capitol Lawn

Another protest is planned for the week ahead at the Capitol in Lansing. Wednesday people will rally for what is being called 'Operation Haircut.' The event was organized by The Michigan Conservative Coalition.

'Operation Haircut' was inspired by the Owosso barber, Karl Manke, who opened his shop despite the state's stay home order, and has now been stripped of his license.

John Ball Zoo hopes to reopen on May 29

Leaders from the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids hope to open to members on May 29 and the general public on May 30.

During a news conference, the zoo outlined some guidelines they say they'll use to keep people and animals safe, including limiting park capacity to 25% through timed tickets and encouraging social distancing in areas where lines form with stickers on the pavement and reminders from staff.

All indoor buildings at the zoo, like the gift shop and aquariums, will remain closed when the zoo reopens.

Zoo officials said staff members will wear masks, and visitors are being asked to as well.

Tuesday's cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 435 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total to 52,350.

The daily death count reached 102--the first time in 10 days the count exceeded 100. But it includes 43 deaths from a regular review of death certificate data. The death toll has reached 5,017.

The Michigan Department of Corrections, which is conducting mass testing, has recorded 3,122 cases and 60 deaths. The Federal Corrections Institute reported 118 cases and three deaths.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

