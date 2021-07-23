x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Michigan COVID-19 infections double in 2 weeks

Michigan's seven-day average, 332, is double what is was two weeks ago.
Credit: wzzm

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan is reporting an average of 431 new daily COVID-19 infections over three days, up 47% from the same period a week earlier. 

Cases have gone up in all but one state over the past two weeks, which health officials nationally have attributed to the fast-spreading delta variant. Michigan's seven-day average, 332, is double what is was two weeks ago.

Its two-week case rate, however, is better than in all but four states. Just 256 adults were hospitalized with confirmed infections, a fraction of the peak of more than 4,000 in April.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.