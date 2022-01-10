Michigan hospitals report record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Roughly 4,900 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus Monday, including 4,580 adults with a positive test.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan hospitals are reporting a record number of COVID-19 patients, surpassing the peak from nearly a month ago before already-high infection counts surged to new heights due to the more contagious omicron variant.

The previous high for adults with a confirmed infection was 4,518 on Dec. 13, before a two-week decline and then an increase that started after Christmas.

Last Friday, the State of Michigan reported a new all-time high for average daily COVID-19 cases, coming in at 20,346 per day.

Michigan had six COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents in the past week, seven-highest among all states.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, pharmacies on the east side of the state received initial doses of Pfizer's paxlovid and Merk's molnupiravir medications.

Officials say these medications will be administered sparingly until more doses arrive.

COVID-19 has also impacted Michigan leaders. It was announced last week that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's husband tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Whitmer isolated as a precaution and later tested negative.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, however, tested positive for the virus on Sunday. He says he has no symptoms and is "grateful that being vaccinated protects against serious illness."

