Health officials expect COVID surge to peak in coming weeks

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan’s record-high reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could peak in late January or early February before beginning to drop.

State health officials gave the outlook Tuesday while urging residents to help control the crest’s height.

Health leaders — reticent to reinstate restrictions — continue to implore people to voluntarily be vaccinated, get a booster shot if eligible, wear a well-fitting mask in public and avoid large gatherings.

They should upgrade to an N95 mask or wear two masks that fit well.

