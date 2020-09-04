LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities on Thursday. The task force, which will be headed by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, will provide recommendations on how to address the disproportionate number of black or African American residents who are dying from COVID-19.

In Michigan, black people constitute 40% of the coronavirus deaths, when they account for only 14% of the state's population.

The disparities in positive coronavirus cases has shown up in city's across the country, including Chicago and New Orleans.

“This virus is holding a mirror up to our society and reminding us of the deep inequities in this country,” said Whitmer. “From basic lack of access to health care, transportation, and protections in the workplace, these inequities hit people of color and vulnerable communities the hardest. This task force will help us start addressing these disparities right now as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.”

In addition to Gilchrist, the task force will also include leaders from the state government and health care professionals from communities that have been hit the hardest by the virus.

“We know that generations of racial disparities and inequality has a detrimental impact on the lives of people across the state,” Gilchrist said. “The coronavirus pandemic has shown this inequity to be particularly true, especially in the Black community, where the health of our friends and family has been disproportionately impacted. That’s why we are taking immediate action to assemble some of the greatest minds to tackle this racial injustice now and in the future.”

Whitmer said it should take a pandemic to address these issues, and she said her administration will focus on long-term solutions as the state comes out of the COVID-19 crisis.

