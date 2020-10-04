Friday, Michigan saw its deadliest day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted out an updated daily death toll, which shows the state recorded 206 deaths in one day. The previous highest daily deaths had reached 118 on Tuesday, April 7.

This is a 76% increase in the number of daily deaths; 117 were reported on Thursday.

"Since I addressed the public yesterday afternoon, more than 200 people have died due to COVID-19," said Whitmer. "This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths we have had in one day to date. These people were husbands, wives, grandparents, sons, and daughters."

Michigan's death toll exceeded 1,000 this week. With Friday's jump, the total has reached 1,282.

"We are not out of the woods yet," said Whitmer. Michigan's stay at home order was set to expire on Monday, April 13. But Whitmer extended it until May 1.

The state also started reporting recovered COVID-19 cases this week. A patient needs to be 30 days out from the onset of symptoms to qualify as a recovered case. So far, 56 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

"We are seeing some very early data that suggests that growth rate for positive cases may be slowing, but there's still not enough testing happening across our state," said Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun in Thursday's press conference. She said the state will be giving more information on how they plan to expand testing capacity.

